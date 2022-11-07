The UK's Plans For Pricey Royal Yacht In Honor Of Prince Phillip Meet An Abrupt End

The Royal Yacht Britannia, aka HMY Britannia, logged over a million nautical miles during its time as the royal yacht; it was launched from Scotland's John Brown & Company shipyard in April 1953 — Queen Elizabeth II christened the ship with a bottle of wine — and retired in 1997 (via Town & Country). Queen Elizabeth referred to the ship as a place where she could "truly relax," per Daily Mail. When the yacht was decommissioned, the famously stoic queen was seen wiping her eyes, which the outlet noted was the first time she was seen crying publicly.

The three-masted ship was built to double as a wartime hospital, and its steering wheel was taken from King Edward VII's racing yacht with the same name, according to Town & Country. The yacht was used for state visits around the world — it was used by Prince Philip for his three-month Australia visit, which was the only Christmas Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent apart, and it had a 56-seat state dining room. It was also used by four royal couples for their honeymoons, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana who took it to the Mediterranean for their honeymoon.

24 years after the HMY Britannia was decommissioned, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a new flagship for the U.K., via The Guardian. But new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just shut down that project, Royal Central reported.