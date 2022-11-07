Elizabeth Debicki Opens Up About Her Approach To Playing Princess Diana In The Crown

"The Crown” Season 5 is about to hit Netflix on November 9. While the show has been successful since it debuted on the platform, the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II sparked a resurgence in viewership, with the show gaining popularity even during its off-season (via Vulture).

Season 5 is about to debut amongst controversy, however. The latest season will cover the downfall of King Charles III and Diana, Princess of Wales relationship. Many fans of the royal family, and even those who know the clan personally, have called out "The Crown" for historical inaccuracies, as reported by USA Today. Those who took issue with the contents of Season 5 asked Netflix to issue a disclaimer before each episode so that viewers were aware of inaccuracies in the story.

Regardless, the latest season is pushing on, and the cast is speaking out about their experience filming. While it can't be easy portraying Princess Diana, the actress behind "the people's princess" has taken the role in stride.