5 Organizations Women Will Want To Donate To For Giving Tuesday

The deep sense of fulfillment you come away with when you are altruistic is unparalleled. Maybe this is why a lot of celebrities, including Keanu Reeves, give away millions toward charities. Giving is an act that is known to increase our levels of happiness (via Intelligent Change). It often doesn't take much to become aware of the needs of the people around us. A walk to the grocery store might mean you pass a homeless man who offers you a toothy grin, or the news this morning would've alerted you to how children (much like your own) are having a harder time getting the basic education they need.

Giving Tuesday, a concept born in 2012 as the brainchild of 92nd Street Y in New York, is a reminder for people to be generous. Now its own independent organization, Giving Tuesday (observed on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving — November 29 this year) started off as a trend to encourage people to give their time, volunteering efforts, money, or voices towards worthwhile causes. It acts as a great antidote to all the commercial shopping that usually follows the holiday season.

With everything we've collectively experienced in the last few years — the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting socioeconomic challenges — there's never been a time that's been more ripe with a need for magnanimous acts. Here's a list of five different organizations women may want to donate to this Giving Tuesday.