How Planned Parenthood Plans To Make Abortion Rights A Closing Argument In The 2022 Election

According to AP News, Planned Parenthood has pledged to spend over $50 million before the midterm elections this November in support of access to abortion rights. The money allocated will "focus on governor's offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states where abortion rights could be restricted or expanded." The midterm elections, that historically are not invested in nearly as often, are seeing the consequences of the supreme court's ruling. Planned Parenthood spokesperson ​​Amy Kennedy called this election the "most important election cycle in our lifetime." Many surveys are showing that the topic of abortion rights will really drive women to the polls in November.

US News reports that polling has varied amongst different sides of this political debate: one survey suggested that more conservative-leaning voters will swing decisions in their favor during the midterm elections, while Pew Research Center polling sees a rise in the demand for abortion rights that may win out. In a statement issued after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood saw the vote as a call to action, asking everyone who believes in abortion rights to "stand up and act."

While we are unsure about how the midterm elections will play out in the coming weeks, we know the race will be a close one thanks to the efforts and actions of organizations like Planned Parenthood.