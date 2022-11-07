Prince Harry's Friend Discloses The Continent Where He Initially Wanted To Raise Archie

When Prince Harry stepped away from his royal duties in 2020, he and wife, Meghan Markle, packed up and relocated to California (per The Sun). According to Vogue, they settled down in Montecito, a town tucked away in Santa Barbara County. A source told the magazine that Montecito was a perfect fit for the couple, who both wanted to live in California yet maintain some distance from the paparazzi in Los Angeles.

There have been signs that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thriving in their new U.S. base. A royal expert revealed how Prince Harry feels about his life in California, saying he had found freedom and inner peace. Markle also shared with The Cut that she can comfortably do school pickup and drop-off for son Archie in Montecito, something she believes would be impossible in the U.K. without photographers following.

There have been some snags in their new West Coast lifestyle, though. According to Express, the Sussexes might now be fed up with the lack of privacy and safety in California and are looking to move. This comes after two incidents of trespassing on the couple's property in May (per Newsweek).

Royal commentator Christina Garibaldi gave her advice on the "Royally Us" podcast, saying, "Maybe move out of California and go somewhere a little bit more remote. [...] If you want that ultra-private life, maybe California's not the place for it." Now, there's evidence that that's what Harry wanted all along.