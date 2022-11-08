Why Below Deck Adventure Is The Franchise's Most Dangerous Series Yet - Exclusive

Faye Clarke served as chief stew for the first season of "Below Deck Adventure," and luckily, she shared a leadership style with Captain Kerry. "Captain Kerry [and I] are quite similar in a way because he has a laugh and a joke ... I like a bit of banter," Clarke told The List. "Also, he did health and safety training as soon as we got on the boat. If I went to him with anything, I know he would think it through and then act accordingly."

This training was necessary in Norway's unpredictable environment, and it soon became clear to the chief stew that she would need to stay on top of protocol for the guests' safety. "Although I'm out there and I'm bubbly, I'm a very caring person," Clarke explained. "I'm like a mom to everybody, and I panic and I worry."

Guests' adventurous requests sometimes presented challenges, especially when other members of the crew weren't as cautious as Clarke. "That was a lot of pressure for me because the boys would be like, "Let's just do this." And I'm like, "Yeah, but if somebody breaks their ankle ..."

Still, Clarke told us that she would go on another charter with Captain Kerry. "I don't think Kerry had ever navigated a boat around Norway before, so a lot of pressure was on him. He did really well ..."