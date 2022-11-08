CDC Releases Alarming News About Alcohol-Related Deaths Among Women

While men have notoriously been known for consuming more alcohol than women in years past, the gap is quickly narrowing. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, men used to outnumber women by 3:1 in consuming alcohol, but recently the odds have grown to 1:1. In fact, there is evidence from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration showing that young women in their 20s are getting drunk more often than men of the same age.

In addition, women have a worse outcome when they consume excessive alcohol. There is an enzyme known as alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) which is released by the liver that helps break down alcohol in the body, and women produce less of this enzyme than men (via BBC). Women also have more fat and retain less water than men which heightens their symptoms and medical issues from alcohol.

Now, a new study is shedding the light on recent alcohol-related deaths in women.