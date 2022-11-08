Princess Martha Louise Of Norway Has Megxit Being Brought Up All Over Again

Princess Martha Louise posted an Instagram video sharing the news and what changes will come with her resignation. Some of the adjustments include stepping down as patron for several organizations and not using her royal title for media and business appearances. Her fiance Durek Verrett also appeared in the video, explaining that he respects the royal family and wishes them the best despite the separation. "I know that some of the things I've said and done have been seen as controversial in Norway. Some have even argued that this has become a problem for the monarchy. I want to make it clear that this was never my intention," Verrett said in the video. "At the same time, it's important for me to maintain my own integrity and to be true to myself."

Earlier this year, the couple shared that they have been victims of death threats which according to Verrett are centered around that he is a black man in a royal family, something not seen before (via Hello!). "They don't want the Bridgertons, they want to watch it on TV but they don't want the real Bridgertons, which is us, so they get very upset and angry and say really mean things, but they don't understand that our world can't stay the same, we have to evolve," Verrett said on social media.