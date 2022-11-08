How To Navigate The Mental And Physical Effects Of Daylight Saving Time

On Sunday, November 6, daylight saving time came to an end once again, which means the nights feel longer, the sun sets before 5 p.m., and the clock on your microwave has probably been wrong for a few days now. The Sunshine Protection Act passed by the Senate promised to put an end to the constant clock shifting, but it has yet to be put into effect, leaving us to "spring forward and fall back" each year.

Daylight saving was once implemented to save energy and provide more sunlight during working hours for Americans during World War I, per CNN. But times have changed, and now the shift from daylight saving time is mostly a hassle as Americans have to adjust their circadian rhythm to a time change every six months. Studies have found that this shift actually has negative effects on people's physical and mental health, causing poor sleep, memory issues, and even an increased level of seasonal depression (via Self).

If you've been feeling down since the time change, you aren't alone. Luckily, there are ways to keep your mind and body healthy for those of us who feel like daylight saving time gets tougher each year.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.