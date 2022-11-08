What You Need To Know About Meghan And Harry's Kid-Free California Date Night

Between juggling their work commitments and parenting their two kids, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rarely get an evening to themselves. When this unusual circumstance does occur, the royal couple prefers to keep their free time relaxing and casual. In an interview with Chatelaine, Meghan Markle revealed that she enjoys spending a night in.

Meghan and Prince Harry like to unwind by watching their favorite TV shows, including "The Voice Kids" and "White Lotus" — at least when they can decide on what to watch. "I think we're like most people where you just do endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching, you don't watch anything," the former "Suits" star jokingly shared in an interview with Variety, where Meghan told fans about her oh-so-relatable nighttime routine with Prince Harry.

While nothing beats an evening on the couch, every so often, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like to hit the town. Meghan and Prince Harry, along with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, live approximately two hours outside of Los Angeles, so they aren't making trips to the city all too often (via Variety). Instead, the couple likes staying closer to home. On one of their most recent date nights, the parents frequented a restaurant in Ojai, California.