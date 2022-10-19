Meghan Markle Tells Fans About Her Oh-So-Relatable Nighttime Routine With Prince Harry
Meghan Markle was a celebrity in her own right after her time playing attorney Rachel Zane on "Suits" for seven seasons, but she became internationally known when her relationship with Prince Harry was made public in 2016 (via Insider). Upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex, and despite having stepped back from royal duties in 2020, she and her husband are still very much in the spotlight.
They have a deal with Netflix for content that's reportedly worth almost $100 million, according to US Weekly. Though their first foray with the streaming service has caused some headaches since apparently some of what Prince Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir contradicts parts of the docuseries, landing the couple in hot water with Netflix. It was evidently set to be released in December 2022 to piggyback on the release of Season 5 of "The Crown," which has its own controversy swirling as some think that the November release is both too soon after the queen's death and includes fictionalized storylines that could portray King Charles III in a bad light (per TimeOut).
When asked about the upcoming Netflix docuseries by Variety, Meghan said they were trusting the director to tell their story. As famous as they are — after all, how many people have a Netflix show about their lives — Meghan explained how the end of the day with Prince Harry is pretty typical.
Meghan Markle revealed they can't always find something to watch on TV
In a video released by Variety in conjunction with the cover article about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan talked about how after the kids are in bed, she will play Wordle — the word game that went viral in 2022 — or spend some time trying to refresh her French skills Duolingo. And once that's done, and it's time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relax together at the end of the day as a couple, they have a familiar dilemma.
Meghan described what happens when they try to choose something to watch on TV. "I think we're like most people where you just do endless, endless, endless until you get so tired of searching you don't watch anything." Meghan clarified that there are good shows airing right now with good storytelling, and she name-dropped HBO's "White Lotus" as a show that's got "great storytelling." So perhaps Meghan and Harry won't have to search for something to watch on October 30; "White Lotus" comes back for Season 2 on that day, per Esquire.