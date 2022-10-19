Meghan Markle Tells Fans About Her Oh-So-Relatable Nighttime Routine With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was a celebrity in her own right after her time playing attorney Rachel Zane on "Suits" for seven seasons, but she became internationally known when her relationship with Prince Harry was made public in 2016 (via Insider). Upon her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex, and despite having stepped back from royal duties in 2020, she and her husband are still very much in the spotlight.

They have a deal with Netflix for content that's reportedly worth almost $100 million, according to US Weekly. Though their first foray with the streaming service has caused some headaches since apparently some of what Prince Harry wrote in his upcoming memoir contradicts parts of the docuseries, landing the couple in hot water with Netflix. It was evidently set to be released in December 2022 to piggyback on the release of Season 5 of "The Crown," which has its own controversy swirling as some think that the November release is both too soon after the queen's death and includes fictionalized storylines that could portray King Charles III in a bad light (per TimeOut).

When asked about the upcoming Netflix docuseries by Variety, Meghan said they were trusting the director to tell their story. As famous as they are — after all, how many people have a Netflix show about their lives — Meghan explained how the end of the day with Prince Harry is pretty typical.