The Buys That Give You The Most Bang For Your Buck From Walmart's Early Black Friday Sale

Before stepping foot into Walmart on Black Friday, you may want to take advantage of the pre-Black Friday deals online. For example, the Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $149, down from $199. Equipped with health-tracking technology, Apple Pay, call, and text, it's suitable for just about anyone. The JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker is another big tech deal, currently going for $59. The waterproof speaker plays high-quality audio and has a battery life of 12 hours, perfect for long car rides and pool parties.

For those who need a little time off of their hands, iRobot's Roomba j7 Vacuum is going for only $349. The vacuum uses Google smart mapping to navigate around your home, cleaning up messes easily. The Woven Paths Open Storage TV Stand, on the other hand, is on sale for $129, down from $315. The stand can house a TV that's up to 80 inches and comes in 11 finishes, perfect for any bedroom or living room.

When it comes to beauty, the BeautySpaceNK Christmas Advent Calendar, with a $135 value, is only $59. The calendar comes with the Mario Badescu Rosewater Setting Spray and a Patchology moisturizing sheet mask. It's great to gift to one person, or to use as stocking stuffers for 12 people. Then, down from $85, you can also snag the Coach For Men Eau de Toilette for only $47. With notes of bergamot, cardamom, and vetiver, it's perfect for any masculine person in your life.