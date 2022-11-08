How Pro-Choice Religious Groups Are Organizing To Help Women Get Abortions

There has always been a divide between pro-choice and pro-life activists, both in religious and nonreligious sectors. But when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many people, regardless of their original beliefs, began to change course. What was once protected under the Roe v. Wade ruling is now under scrutiny, with many states restricting abortion and others adding rules to how far along you can be in order to get one, per The Washington Post.

When it comes to the abortion debate, many people like to label it as a Republican versus Democrat issue. But according to Pew Research Center, it is neither. There are many Republicans who are pro-choice and many Democrats who are pro-life. But the key difference between the two is that the ones who do lean towards pro-life are often much more religious. Because of this, people often associate religious groups with being anti-abortion. But as more pro-choice religious groups come out of the shadows, what we thought we knew about them is changing.