Holiday Hairstyling Just Got Easier With This Romantic Braid Style
With October behind us, we're firmly in the holiday season. It's a time of year that means different things to different people. Some people are excited for the return of the Starbucks holiday menu even if there are Starbucks holiday drinks to avoid. Others can't wait for the latest Hallmark Holiday movies to watch. Some are making a list and checking it twice for presents to buy for loved ones. And others may be feeling overwhelmed by all of it – here's a tip to keep calm during the holiday season. For many of us, the holidays involve lots of get-togethers from visiting family and friends to work parties. And it's the perfect excuse to get dressed up.
Getting just the right party look involves a gorgeous outfit and shoes, but it also extends to your makeup and hair. And if you're stuck looking for a new, fun hairstyle, look no further than the bow tie braid.
A bow tie braid is fun and feminine
The bow tie braid is a half-up, half-down hairstyle that combines a hair bow of your own hair at the top of a braid for a look that's both romantic and feminine but not over the top. It definitely gives off Blake Lively vibes; the actor is known for loving a good braided hairstyle, per Savoir Flair. "People want cute and different ways of putting hair up that aren't a simple pony or messy bun," hairstylist Jose "Che" Rojas told Glamour, "and doing a bow tie braid can elevate your look or outfit."
Hair bows in general are trending for the holidays, per InStyle. So why not try one with your own hair? One version of the bow tie braid starts with the braid, and then making the hair bow at the top of the braid and securing them with hair pins, though you can reverse the process and start with making the bow first. Do some experimenting to see what works best for your hair length and texture.
Don't forget to "pancake" the braid — pulling gently on the individual loops to make the braid look fuller, via Cosmopolitan. Give your hair a spritz of hairspray to help keep it in place – here are our favorite hairsprays – and walk into your next holiday party with your head held high.