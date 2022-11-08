Holiday Hairstyling Just Got Easier With This Romantic Braid Style

The bow tie braid is a half-up, half-down hairstyle that combines a hair bow of your own hair at the top of a braid for a look that's both romantic and feminine but not over the top. It definitely gives off Blake Lively vibes; the actor is known for loving a good braided hairstyle, per Savoir Flair. "People want cute and different ways of putting hair up that aren't a simple pony or messy bun," hairstylist Jose "Che" Rojas told Glamour, "and doing a bow tie braid can elevate your look or outfit."

Hair bows in general are trending for the holidays, per InStyle. So why not try one with your own hair? One version of the bow tie braid starts with the braid, and then making the hair bow at the top of the braid and securing them with hair pins, though you can reverse the process and start with making the bow first. Do some experimenting to see what works best for your hair length and texture.

Don't forget to "pancake" the braid — pulling gently on the individual loops to make the braid look fuller, via Cosmopolitan. Give your hair a spritz of hairspray to help keep it in place – here are our favorite hairsprays – and walk into your next holiday party with your head held high.