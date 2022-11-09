Meet Maxwell Alejandro Frost, The First Member Of Gen Z Elected To Congress

There have been a few record-breaking, history-making results from yesterday's midterm elections, including Maura Healey becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to win the Massachusetts governorship. Among the "firsts" that this round of voting has created is the first ever member of Gen Z being elected to serve in the U.S. Congress (via NPR). While it looks like Florida has overwhelmingly chosen to keep Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in his position, the state didn't vote red across the board. Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, making him the first person of his young generation to be elected to Congress.

Because the seat he won is based in Orlando, which tends to lean consistently Democrat, his win was not a shock. He beat Republican Calvin Wimbish, who was running for the same seat, by 19 percentage points. What makes Frost's win historic is that he is twenty-five years old.