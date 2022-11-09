Cesar Millan Says He Doesn't Train Dogs — Here's Why - Exclusive

For many dog parents, Cesar Millan's name has become synonymous with dog training. The Mexican-born star of "The Dog Whisperer" and National Geographic's "Better Human, Better Dogs" first learned the importance of communicating effectively with animals in his rural childhood. "I grew up on a farm, so I grew up with a belief that you have to gain trust and respect so the animals can give you their loyalty," he told The List in an exclusive interview. "My first language, in a way, was talking to animals. I didn't know — I thought it was a farm behavior until I came to America, and then I said, "Wow, what I learned from my grandfather is something I can share with people."

His intuitions proved correct. After emigrating to the U.S., he found a job as a dog groomer and quickly gained a reputation for keeping even the most difficult dogs calm (per his website). An early client, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, recognized his talent and became a vocal advocate of his work — even paying for a year of English tutoring to help him advance his career. But while he's built his career on showing people how to train their dogs, he's quick to emphasize that he does not consider himself a dog trainer –- here's why.