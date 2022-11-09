How The Young And The Restless Fans Feel About The Devon And Abby Affair Nobody Saw Coming
Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) have been friends for many years, with their connection always growing stronger. Their friendship eventually blossomed into more when they became business partners. For a while, Abby was determined to be an entrepreneurial powerhouse like her father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Along with The Grand Phoenix Hotel, the trendy Genoa City restaurant Society was one of Abby's business conquests, with Devon (the town's resident billionaire) as co-owner (via Soaps In Depth).
Beyond their business ties, their connection to each other became closer (and contentious) than ever when Abby became ready to start a family with her husband, Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd), a man with a mysterious past. An injury on the job rendered Chance unable to father his own children biologically. So when he went missing/presumed dead, Abby's search for a sperm donor ramped up due to Chance's infertility. Devon came forward as the most promising option, with his role in the baby Dominic's life increasing dramatically since the initial arrangement (via Soaps).
However, nobody could've predicted Abby and Devon's next move because it seemingly came out of nowhere. There's been a lot of stress in both of their lives lately, so naturally, the longtime close friends would seek comfort in each other. However, Chance and Devon's girlfriend Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) could not have fathomed the unexpected scene they walked in on. None of their lives will ever be the same following this appalling betrayal. Devon and Abby have a lot of explaining to do.
Fans are seemingly into the idea of Abby and Devon as a couple
Monday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger featuring Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor and Devon Hamilton. The two close friends crossed the line for the first time and slept together in Devon's apartment. At the end of the episode, their significant others Chance and Amanda, walked in on them during the intimate moment. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions to the affair, and they're not holding back. The lack of dramatic moments on "Y&R" has fans expressing gratitude for this affair.
One viewer was shocked their tryst got as far as it did, tweeting, "Y'all...I was expecting #dabby to stop kissing and realize that they are making a mistake ...next thing I know Devon is whipping off his belt like it's nobody's business." Another fan thinks they only stopped their passionate lovemaking because they got caught, saying, "You know #dabby would've done it again if Amanda and Chance did not come in and catch them."
Some fans were simply excited that "The Young and the Restless" was finally heating up. One viewer wrote, "That was the soapiest thing I have seen from this show in months and I admit I liked it!" Besides the drama, one spectator thought their chemistry was unexpectedly great, tweeting, "They are pretty together. I was NOT expecting this. #dabby #YR She seems more vulnerable and tender with him less princess like if that makes sense."