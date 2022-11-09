How The Young And The Restless Fans Feel About The Devon And Abby Affair Nobody Saw Coming

Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) have been friends for many years, with their connection always growing stronger. Their friendship eventually blossomed into more when they became business partners. For a while, Abby was determined to be an entrepreneurial powerhouse like her father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Along with The Grand Phoenix Hotel, the trendy Genoa City restaurant Society was one of Abby's business conquests, with Devon (the town's resident billionaire) as co-owner (via Soaps In Depth).

Beyond their business ties, their connection to each other became closer (and contentious) than ever when Abby became ready to start a family with her husband, Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd), a man with a mysterious past. An injury on the job rendered Chance unable to father his own children biologically. So when he went missing/presumed dead, Abby's search for a sperm donor ramped up due to Chance's infertility. Devon came forward as the most promising option, with his role in the baby Dominic's life increasing dramatically since the initial arrangement (via Soaps).

However, nobody could've predicted Abby and Devon's next move because it seemingly came out of nowhere. There's been a lot of stress in both of their lives lately, so naturally, the longtime close friends would seek comfort in each other. However, Chance and Devon's girlfriend Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) could not have fathomed the unexpected scene they walked in on. None of their lives will ever be the same following this appalling betrayal. Devon and Abby have a lot of explaining to do.