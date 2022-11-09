Olivia Plath Unveils A Fiery Hairstyle Transformation

The cast of "Welcome to Plathville," TLC's hit reality show profiling the Plath family, has gone through several changes this year. Kim and Barry Plath, the matriarch and patriarch of the clan, have called it quits, via People. The pair had been married for 24 years before deciding to file for divorce.

The drama didn't end with Kim and Barry's divorce. Kim and her eldest son Ethan's wife, Olivia Plath, have been at odds for many years. While it seems they once were on good terms with one another, something flipped overnight, per Screen Rant. Olivia was once hopeful that her mother-in-law could be a maternal figure to her, having struggled with the relationship with her own mother. However, it hasn't panned out that way.

Ethan and Olivia made the choice to move away from the rest of the Plath family and have since made many changes to their lives. Now, Olivia is showing off that she's made a fiery change to her appearance.