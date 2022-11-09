Elizabeth Debicki's Portrayal Of Princess Diana In The Crown Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Season 5 of the drama series "The Crown" is here and fans can't get enough of it. Featuring a new cast from previous seasons, this most recent installment dives into the lives of the members of the British royal family in the 1990s. This was a difficult decade for the family as it included the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, via The Independent. As Diana's story is front and center this season, so is the performance of Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who is interpreting the Princess of Wales.

Debicki has a strong admiration for Princess Diana, as she has expressed in multiple interviews about her role in "The Crown." "I'm coming to understand more intimately how she existed and still exists very profoundly in collective consciousness," the 32-year-old actress said in an interview with Modern Luxury Manhattan. "I think it's amazing that from age 7, I would remember somebody who had no actual impact on my life as a child in Australia — and yet I was very aware of her presence in the world [...] she represented something extremely human and extremely symbolic."