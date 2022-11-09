Elizabeth Debicki's Portrayal Of Princess Diana In The Crown Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Season 5 of the drama series "The Crown" is here and fans can't get enough of it. Featuring a new cast from previous seasons, this most recent installment dives into the lives of the members of the British royal family in the 1990s. This was a difficult decade for the family as it included the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, via The Independent. As Diana's story is front and center this season, so is the performance of Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who is interpreting the Princess of Wales.
Debicki has a strong admiration for Princess Diana, as she has expressed in multiple interviews about her role in "The Crown." "I'm coming to understand more intimately how she existed and still exists very profoundly in collective consciousness," the 32-year-old actress said in an interview with Modern Luxury Manhattan. "I think it's amazing that from age 7, I would remember somebody who had no actual impact on my life as a child in Australia — and yet I was very aware of her presence in the world [...] she represented something extremely human and extremely symbolic."
Fans are mesmerized by Debicki's performance
As with any historical drama, "The Crown" crew and cast had the hard task of encapsulating the essence of the real people they are interpreting. An emphasis was placed on costumes, especially for Princess Diana, who had a very specific fashion style with multiple memorable outfits including her iconic "revenge dress," a black off-the-shoulder dress she wore the same day Prince Charles publicly spoke about his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Elizabeth Debicki got to wear a version of the dress which according to her was "very significant and quite powerful," via Us Weekly.
Debicki also had to learn everything from the mannerisms to the voice inflections of Princess Diana while always being respectful and not trying to impersonate such a beloved character, per TODAY. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the Australian actress' performance, especially her voice interpretation. "Omg, Elizabeth Debicki IS Diana. She NAILED the voice," a Crown viewer shared on Twitter. Another user shared: "I was impressed by Emma Corrin as Diana but Elizabeth Debicki in S5 of #TheCrown is spellbinding! The voice isn't just close it's exact. What an astonishing performance."