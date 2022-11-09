Steve Burton Is Set To Make An Exciting Comeback To Days Of Our Lives
Steve Burton's face is one that any soap opera fan would likely recognize. The soap star has been acting on daytime television for decades and has held fan-favorite roles on soaps such as "General Hospital," where he played Jason Morgan, and "The Young and the Restless," where he portrayed Dylan McAvoy, per Soaps.com. However, Burton's first-ever soap opera role was on "Days of Our Lives," where he played a character named Harris Michaels. Burton first joined the cast in 1988 and was introduced as a love interest for Eve Donovan (then Charlotte Ross). However, the romance was short-lived once Eve found out that Harris had made a bet with friends about sleeping with Eve, per Celebrating The Soaps.
Fans later saw Burton reprise the role of Harris Michaels on the "Days of Our Lives" spin-off series, "Beyond Salem," via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. During the miniseries, it was revealed that Harris had grown close to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in order to get one of the precious prisms from her. However, Hope figured out his plan and played into the charade so that she could get answers.
Although things got tense, Harris escaped with his life, per Soaps.com. Now, "Days of Our Lives" fans will get to see what the character has been up to since "Beyond Salem," as Burton is making his way to the flagship show in the near future.
Steve Burton is bringing Harris Michaels back to Salem
This week, it was confirmed that Steve Burton was officially joining "Days of Our Lives" to reprise the role of Harris Michaels for an exciting new storyline, via People Magazine. Although not much is currently known about why Harris will be back in Salem, fans are likely jumping for joy about Burton's return to the sudser. Burton is said to have a "thrilling" storyline while working alongside "Days of Our Lives" vets like Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans), Drake Hogestyn (John Black), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady), and Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson).
After the news of Burton's return broke, the actor spoke to SoapHub about reprising his former role yet again. "The opportunity knocked and I opened the door. I had such a great time on 'Beyond Salem.' I thought Peacock and NBC did such a great job with it. Then soon after Peacock brought 'DAYS' to their platform, they started talking to me. I thought it would be a lot of fun to create this character with Ron Carlivati [head writer] and Albert Alarr [co-executive producer] and see where it goes. Super grateful," he said.
An official date for Burton's return has yet to be revealed. However, Peacock did confirm that fans would see him in Salem sometime in early 2023.