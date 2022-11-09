Steve Burton Is Set To Make An Exciting Comeback To Days Of Our Lives

Steve Burton's face is one that any soap opera fan would likely recognize. The soap star has been acting on daytime television for decades and has held fan-favorite roles on soaps such as "General Hospital," where he played Jason Morgan, and "The Young and the Restless," where he portrayed Dylan McAvoy, per Soaps.com. However, Burton's first-ever soap opera role was on "Days of Our Lives," where he played a character named Harris Michaels. Burton first joined the cast in 1988 and was introduced as a love interest for Eve Donovan (then Charlotte Ross). However, the romance was short-lived once Eve found out that Harris had made a bet with friends about sleeping with Eve, per Celebrating The Soaps.

Fans later saw Burton reprise the role of Harris Michaels on the "Days of Our Lives" spin-off series, "Beyond Salem," via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. During the miniseries, it was revealed that Harris had grown close to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) in order to get one of the precious prisms from her. However, Hope figured out his plan and played into the charade so that she could get answers.

Although things got tense, Harris escaped with his life, per Soaps.com. Now, "Days of Our Lives" fans will get to see what the character has been up to since "Beyond Salem," as Burton is making his way to the flagship show in the near future.