All The Best-Dressed Stars At The 2022 CMA Awards

You may not have expected this from the Country Music Association Awards, but the fashion theme for the night definitely seemed to be showing some major skin. As far as a color palate, basic white was a big color on the red carpet as was denim blue. Somehow channeling Britney Spears circa 2000 also inspired more than one CMA Awards red carpet outfit. Seriously.

Read on for our picks for the best dressed at the event that honors country music's biggest achievements of the year. You'll see a star or two who didn't let a little old thing like a trend dictate what they wanted to wear, as well as at least one star that you may not have expected to even show up at the CMA Awards — but still managed to make their way onto our list.

Then, it's up to you to pick your favorite!