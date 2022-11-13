The Hallmark Movie Real-Life Couple Rachel Hendrix And Daniel Stine Starred In Together
The Hallmark Channel is known for offering viewers a ton of new content, wholesome movies and TV shows, and putting them in the holiday spirit each year. However, the network also gives fans a chance to see their favorite Hallmark stars in many different roles. Some of fans' favorite Hallmark actors over the years have included Candace Cameron Bure, Ryan Peavey, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Jesse Metcalfe, Trevor Donovan, Autumn Reeser, Victor Webster, Alison Sweeney, and many more, via Soaps.com.
The network also happens to be a place where real-life couples get their start and work together. So many off-screen partners have starred together in Hallmark films such as Chris McNally and Julia Gonzalo, Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten, and Colin Donnell and Patti Murin, per Us Weekly.
In addition, one of Hallmark's fan-favorite pairings has been the real-life duo of Daniel Stine and Rachel Hendrix.
Hendrix and Stine have a long list of credits between them
Although fans have likely seen Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine in a plethora of Hallmark Channel films, they've actually both had budding careers outside of the network as well. Rachel is known for being a skilled artist, singer, and musician who hails from Alabama, via Hallmark Channel. The actress has also appeared in films like "Shooting Heroin," "Semper Fi," "The Perfect Wave" and "October Baby." She's also had roles in TV shows such as "Creepshow," "Raising Dion," and "Vindication" via IMDb. Hendrix has also starred in Hallmark films like "Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses," per Turner Classic Movies.
Meanwhile, Hendrix's off-screen love Daniel Stine has appeared in the TV series "Vindication" much like Hendrix, as well as shorts such as "Authentics," "The Championship Rounds," "Grape," "Know Your Role," "God and Vodka," and "Some Apologies," via IMDb. According to Hallmark Channel, Stine also owns his own production company called Rushaway Pictures, which produces short films.
Of course, fans of the couple may also remember that they've starred in two Hallmark projects together.
Hendrix and Stine starred in Hallmark's 2019 movie Midway to Love
Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine are definitely a Hallmark golden couple. The real-life spouses first met on the set of their 2016 film "Virginia Minnesota," which was the story of two former friends reunited for a 24-hour road trip as they try to put their childhood trauma behind them. Stine not only had a role in the film but also wrote and directed the movie, via The Hollywood Reporter. The couple tied the knot in 2019, and that very same year starred in a Hallmark movie together titled "Midway to Love," per Us Weekly.
"Midway to Love" featured Hendrix as Rachel August, a doctor who hosts her own TV therapy show in New York, but when big changes in the show rock Rachel she heads back to her hometown to figure out what her future holds. During her trip home, she reconnects with her high school sweetheart, Mitchell, who lives in their hometown and works as a teacher, via Hallmark Channel. The pair take a trip down memory lane and old feelings begin to surface. Rachel is then forced with a difficult choice that will have her town between her career and love.
Hendrix and Stine obviously have great chemistry together due to their off-screen relationship. So, Hallmark fans who haven't seen this gem should add it to their list.