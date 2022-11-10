Fans Of The Crown Aren't Sure What To Make Of Dominic West's Portrayal Of King Charles

Season 5 of "The Crown" dropped this week, and fans flocked to Netflix to watch the lives of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, as well as Prince Charles (now King Charles, in real life), and Princess Diana, play out. Recently, Dominic West — who plays Charles in Season 5 of the series — revealed his thoughts on the character, per TV Insider. "Charles is sort of at the prime of his life, but at the depths of his tragedy ... So he's very low in spirits, but he's very galvanized and dynamic in terms of what he wants to do with his life," the actor revealed.

After being cast as Charles, West opened up about playing the real-life prince turned king. The actor admitted that he's a fan of Charles and that he didn't want to do anything that might upset the royal. However, he couldn't pass up the chance to portray Charles on the wildly popular series. "That's what you live for as an actor," West told Variety (via Yahoo). "Great parts with great writing and on a great show."

Now that the brand new season of "The Crown" is streaming on Netflix, fans have had the chance to see West's portrayal as Charles, and they have a lot of opinions.