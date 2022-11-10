The Calling's Jeff Wilbusch And Juliana Canfield On Their Intense Characters - Exclusive Interview

The story [focuses on] an NYPD detective so guided by principle, but that principle turns the character upside down. What elements of that personal journey — and the twists and turns that unfold — attracted you both to the project?

Jeff Wilbusch: For me, it was that I never saw such a character ever on TV — not in the U.S., not in Europe — ever. I was so drawn to this character and to the story, and there's so much to explore with this multifaceted character, and it's so interesting. He has so many sides to him that are almost contradictory. This is what drew me in so much [to] this character.

Juliana Canfield: Similarly, when I read the script for the first time, I love mysteries and detective dramas, and I'd never seen or read a character like [Avraham]. In a way, Janine, as the new rookie detective, is like an audience surrogate. I felt [when] reading it as fascinated as Janine seems to be by Avi, and I wanted to learn more about him.

I think the best shows on television hinge upon strong relationships, and I was really intrigued at the prospect of being half of that odd couple. If Avi comes with intensity or single-mindedness, how can Janine be a foil to that? A complement to that? That's a fun puzzle as an actor, so that was what got me excited about it.

Wilbusch: I must add to this that Avi is very mysterious but he is not complete without the character of Janine. It's a good starting point, but I think what makes the story so interesting is this relationship.