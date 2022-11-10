How Pre-Menopausal Ovary Removal Could Lead To A Major Problem Later In Life

No one wants to have their ovaries removed, but it can often help alleviate pain and disease. Having your ovaries removed is known as an oophorectomy, and it's sometimes done as part of a full hysterectomy, but it can also be performed for other reasons (via Mayo Clinic).

Some conditions that typically warrant ovary removal include ovarian cancer, endometriosis, benign ovarian tumors or cysts, pelvic inflammatory disease, ovarian abscess, or ovarian torsion (via WebMD). In certain cases, there is a high incidence of cancer in the family if you have BRCA gene mutations and that puts you more at risk for ovarian and breast cancer. For this reason, people opt to have surgery with the chance of reducing the risk.

The decision to remove your ovaries is a big one and comes with the typical risks and potential complications that any major surgery has. However, new research says that removing your ovaries before menopause may lead to contracting a brain disease.