King Charles' Former Aide Names The Prominent Royal Who's Watching This Season Of The Crown

In the run-up to the release of "The Crown"s highly-anticipated fifth season, some were critical of how the Netflix series mixed fact with fiction. In October 2022, the show's creator and writer, Peter Morgan, addressed these concerns during an interview with Variety, stating that while "we must all accept that the 1990s was a difficult time for the royal family," viewers should know that this "doesn't mean that, with the benefit of hindsight, history will be unkind to [King Charles III] or the monarchy. The show certainly isn't."

Despite Morgan's comments, figures featured in the series, like former British Prime Minister John Major, were unhappy at the dramatization of their meetings with the royals (via The Guardian). In an attempt to get an inside perspective of what the royal family may think of "The Crown," British daytime show "This Morning" recently spoke with King Charles and Queen Camilla's former communications secretary Kristina Kyriacou, who worked for the royal couple between 2009 and 2016 (via British talk radio station LBC).

As noted by the Mirror, while speaking to the show's presenters, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Kyriacou revealed the name of a prominent royal who's definitely watching this season of "The Crown."