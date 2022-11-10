Hurricane Nicole Is Getting In The Way Of Tiffany Trump's Wedding And She's Reportedly 'Flipping Out'

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida on November 10 around 75 miles north of Palm Beach, Florida, per AP News. Mar-a-Lago and the surrounding areas were under a mandatory evacuation order the day before the hurricane hit, and according to Page Six, Tiffany Trump — set to get married to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, November 12 — is "flipping out" about the literal rain on her parade. The wedding has been in the works for months, and an insider told Page Six to expect an over-the-top affair: "This is truly going to be the big, glamorous, dream wedding."

A welcome dinner for wedding guests was planned for Friday evening and that still might go on, but other pre-wedding events, including a golf outing, had to be canceled. The storm may also have caused travel problems for some of the 500 invited guests since the Palm Beach airport had to close on Wednesday and cancel all flights. Rain and storms are forecast in the Palm Beach area through Saturday.

Recently re-elected Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that every county in the state is currently under a state of emergency, per CNN. Donald Trump stayed put in Mar-a-Lago during the evacuation order, according to The Daily Beast.