General Hospital's William Moses Opens Up About Playing Elizabeth's Absentee Dad Jeff Webber

With over 130 acting credits including "The Love Boat," the "Perry Mason" TV movies in the 1990s, "How to Get Away with Murder," and the nighttime sudser, "Falcon Crest," the talented William Moses has been enjoying a fantastic career. While his brother Rick Moses played the hitman Hutch on "General Hospital" in the early 1980s, and he's known and worked with soap actors over the years, William Moses has never ventured into daytime dramas — until now.

Moses has been tapped to take on the character Dr. Jeff Webber on "General Hospital," a role originated by Richard Dean Anderson in 1977. After his character dealt with typical soap opera drama for a few years, Anderson left in 1981 to broaden his acting horizons, per his own website. The show decided to expand the Webber legacy and in 1997, Jeff's daughter Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) was introduced. Jeff married a woman named Carolyn off-screen, and had two daughters, Elizabeth and her sister Sarah Webber (Jennifer Sky), who were sent back home to Port Charles while their parents worked around the world as doctors. Elizabeth started off as a rebellious teen and grew to become a respectable nurse. But her parents never contacted her or visited her since she arrived, per Soaps in Depth.

Now that Liz has been enmeshed in a storyline involving a time when she lived with her parents abroad, Moses is stepping in as Jeff returns to "GH."