Punishments For The Person Who Threw Eggs At King Charles Has Royal Experts Amused

Queen Elizabeth, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, left big shoes for her son to fill — figuratively, of course since she wore a UK size 4 (U.S. size 6), per Express. Shortly after the queen's death, according to a survey by YouGov/Times, 63% of Britons surveyed thought he'd do a good job as king. However, doing a good job and being popular aren't always necessarily the same thing, and King Charles is already facing a number of challenges early in his reign.

King Charles is currently the fifth most popular member of the royal family, according to another poll by YouGov. Despite having passed away earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth is ranked No. 1 with a 73% approval rating followed by Kate Middleton with 66% and her husband Prince William with 65% — some have thought that Prince William should have succeeded Queen Elizabeth. King Charles with 44% is beat out for fourth place by his sister Princess Anne, who's at 61%.

One critic of the king wasn't shy about showing their disapproval; a protestor threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, per BBC. The egg thrower, 23-year-old University of York student Patrick Thelwell, was released on bail so long as he both stays 500 meters or more away from the king and doesn't bring eggs to a public place, via Daily Mail. Did the punishment fit the crime? Twitter chimed in.