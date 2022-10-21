The Multiple Disasters Threatening King Charles' New Reign

Shakespeare once said, "Heavy is the head that wears the crown," and King Charles III is quickly discovering that being the boss is harder than it looks. Prime Minister Liz Truss made history when she resigned after serving just 45 days in office, the British economy is tanking, and the king has several personal crises to handle. It's also no secret that Season 5 of "The Crown" has Charles shaking in his boots.

The new monarch, who took over following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is worried about Prince Harry spilling the tea in his upcoming memoir. Don't forget the upcoming Netflix docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle told Variety: "We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens." You can almost feel Buckingham Palace's flop sweat.

Unfortunately, the more the palace and Charles talk about "The Crown," the more people want to watch it. Charles has generated tons of free publicity for the Netflix series, resulting in millions of new viewers joining up before Season 5 (via the Financial Times). While Vanity Fair positioned the new king and queen consort as doting grandparents, the Daily Mail claimed the royal couple has a shady history of PR attack campaigns.

In addition to the financial crisis in the United Kingdom, there are multiple disasters threatening Charles' new reign, leading royal watchers to wonder which the new king is most concerned about.