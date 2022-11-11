Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes

It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.

Julie Chrisley was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, which means they are both facing up to 30 years behind bars. As if that weren't enough, Page Six recently confirmed that Todd — formerly a real estate mogul — is also being sued for defamation for comments he made on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," about former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator Amy Doherty-Heinz.

The Chrisleys continue to maintain their innocence and have petitioned the court for a new trial, claiming a witness told lies on the stand. According to Page Six, this resulted in the Chrisleys' sentencing being moved from October 6 to November 21. Meanwhile, the couple is still regularly sharing tidbits about their journey on their weekly podcast, with Todd even answering the question he most frequently gets asked.