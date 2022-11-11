Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes
It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.
Julie Chrisley was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, which means they are both facing up to 30 years behind bars. As if that weren't enough, Page Six recently confirmed that Todd — formerly a real estate mogul — is also being sued for defamation for comments he made on their podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," about former Georgia Department of Revenue investigator Amy Doherty-Heinz.
The Chrisleys continue to maintain their innocence and have petitioned the court for a new trial, claiming a witness told lies on the stand. According to Page Six, this resulted in the Chrisleys' sentencing being moved from October 6 to November 21. Meanwhile, the couple is still regularly sharing tidbits about their journey on their weekly podcast, with Todd even answering the question he most frequently gets asked.
The reality star's faith is keeping him afloat
On the November 9 episode of "Chrisley Confessions," Todd Chrisley shared that he often gets asked how he's managing to keep going through his recent troubles. The reality star's answer was simple: "Through the grace of God." Todd added, "Because I have accepted ... and this is going to come as a shock for a lot of you ... that Todd doesn't know everything but God does and that Todd's way may not be God's way. And that's because God's way is better."
The proud patriarch, who has always been open about his faith, also professed, "I live in my truth," noting he's grateful for his family above all else and continues praying for them. Likewise, Todd explained: "I think my peace has come in the storm through God and the holy spirit making me aware that I am right here." He continued, "I'm right beside you. Just because you don't see things moving doesn't mean they're not moving."
Todd also compared what he's enduring to driving through the state of Texas, admitting, "You're like 'It ain't ever going to end. How big is this state? How many days, Julie? How much longer?'" The couple thankfully only has to wait a couple more weeks to learn what their fate will be. They've been open about how difficult they're finding life right now, previously describing it as a "heartbreaking time" for the family on the podcast, per CBS News.