Kim Cattrall Does Her Little Black Dress Justice With Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Kim Cattrall has been an icon of stage and screen for over 50 years, per Glamour. The actress received five Emmy nominations, four Golden Globes nods, and a 2002 win for her role as Samantha Jones on "Sex and the City," and Cattrall has stayed on her A-game ever since. She's recently become the queen of reboots, playing Hilary Duff's character's future self on "How I Met Your Father" and appearing regularly on Peacock's "Queer As Folk," per IMDb. However, fans were saddened to find her absent from an unexpected project: HBO's "Sex and the City" reboot series, "And Just Like That..."

Per a 2017 tweet, Kim Cattrall turned down a third movie for the franchise in 2016. Not only that, but the actress only found out about the 2021 reboot online with the rest of the world, according to her interview with Variety. Since her character is present via text messages in the first season, the outlet asked if she would ever rejoin the 'SATC" cast. But, Cattrall stuck to her guns. "That's a no," she said. "It's powerful to say no."

Though the actress won't be returning for the reboot, she remains grateful for Samantha Jones. "I played her, and I loved her," she told Variety. "I felt ultimately protective of her." She made this clear with both her speech and outfit choice for Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, where she was honored with the Screen Icon award.