Twitter Is A Mess As Joe Biden's Attempt At Student Loan Relief Gets Blocked

A federal judge in Texas has declared President Joe Biden's new student loan plan unconstitutional, yet another legal hurdle blocking millions of Americans from receiving much needed relief. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman's ruling called the program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power."

While Joe Biden's approval rating certainly took a serious turn for the better when student debt relief was announced, the plan has already had a fair share of pushback since its announcement back in August. In a statement released by the White House, Joe Biden presented his three-part plan to provide student debt relief for millions of Americans, promising borrowers up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness. Per AP News, courts in Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas and South Carolina, and now Texas have all made efforts to block the relief plan.

According to CNBC, many Americans feel that for-profit education systems are "predatory" that sends people into crippling debt after receiving an education and have called for abolishment of these loans. Advocates for student debt relief reference the 2008 recession, claiming that if big businesses can be bailed out of debts for the good of the economy, then student debt can too. This topic has been a hot topic of debate on practically every stage at every level, from politicians to Twitter users.