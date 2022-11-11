What The COVID-19 Vaccine Can Do For Pregnant Women And Their Newborns

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it's been well-documented that pregnancy is a risk factor for having severe complications when the virus is contracted, though not a risk for being more likely to contract the virus.

"The mother's cardiovascular system is taxed during a typical pregnancy," reproductive immunologist Elizabeth Ann L. Enninga, PhD tells Mayo Clinic. "Additional stress, such as SARS-CoV-2 infection, can increase serious complications, including preeclampsia and gestational diabetes."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) maintains that in pregnant people, the coronavirus is likely to increase the chances of having preterm labor. It also increases the risk of delivering a stillborn baby. Enninga explains, "The immune system also can overreact, causing excessive inflammation while attempting to prevent infection. Thus, pregnant women with COVID-19 are seen in the intensive care unit (ICU) at risk for preterm birth and cesarean delivery due to severe maternal disease."

Consequently, the best thing you can do to keep your pregnancy and baby healthy is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.