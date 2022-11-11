Singles' Day Is Here And It Brought Tons Of Deals Along With It
If you feel like you've been a little swept up in gift shopping for the holidays or planning for the perfect Thanksgiving meal, why not take a little time for yourself. November 11th was Singles' Day, and the holiday brought tons of sales for you to practice some self love.
Singles' Day is a holiday for single people to celebrate their singleness, according to the Chinese Language Institute. Originally started in China during the '90s, the holiday was started to celebrate bachelors. It has now grown to celebrate singlehood in all forms. It's also one of the largest days for online shopping, with e-commerce sites offering huge discounts for 24 hours.
As the consumer holiday spreads towards the West, beauty, home, and clothing companies are offering discounts to celebrate. From linens and cookware to purses, clothes, and vibrators, read ahead to see the sales you should shop to celebrate singlehood.
The sales to shop for Singles' Day
Although Korean skincare website Soko Glam has been offering sales throughout the month of November, you can get 30% off all toners, treatments, and masks using the code TREAT. This offer stands up until the 14th. Elsewhere in the beauty sphere, celebrate r.e.m. beauty's one year anniversary with a 40% off of select products and an additional 30% off with code anniv30. Or pick up the Honey Halo Moisturizer during Farmacy Beauty's sale. Using the code SINGLESDAY, you can get $25 off of $75.
In conjunction with their Black Friday sales, luxury brand Coach is giving 22% off at checkout on a selection of bags, clothes, and wallets, just in time for all the Friendsgivings you'll be attending this year. For more fashion, with code XOXO, get 25% off everything at ASOS. The sale ends at midnight and cannot be used with gift cards or other promo codes.
Get 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen. The home brand sells everything from bedding to robes and shower curtains. Sexual wellness shop Lovehoney is offering 20% on the entire site, so you can practice a little self love between your brand new Brooklinen sheets. Check their website to see which exclusions apply. Don't have someone to keep you warm during cuffing season? For a limited time, sustainable clothing brand Everlane is offering 30% of sweaters and outerwear.
Get 20% off of all single-serve blenders until midnight at Nutribullet. For more kitchen goodness, using the code CYBER20, get 20% off of ceramic cookware at Caraway.
Happy shopping!