Here's Why Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Are Jittery About Jinger's New Book

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are well-versed in the Bible, but they might do well to re-read the passage from Colossians that says, "Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged." Famous for their shows "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On," the couple is said to be anxious over the revelations their daughter Jinger Duggar Vuolo is about to make in her explosive new book, "Becoming Free Indeed."

In her promotion for the memoir, Jinger explains that she was raised according to the dictates of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial faith group. The IBLP has been described as cult-like and misogynistic, mandating that women dress modestly, submit to male authority, and devote their lives to home and family (via Chicago Magazine). Children in the IBLP are homeschooled, kept away from pop culture, and commanded to obey their parents without question. Spanking is not only permissible, but encouraged. Jinger's book will reportedly discuss the IBLP's harsh rules and the way the group instills fear by threatening God's wrath on anyone who rebels against them. This reportedly has her parents worried that they'll be portrayed as bad guys.

"Jim Bob and Michelle aren't thrilled by Jinger's book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," a source told In Touch Weekly. "They're not sure of all the topics she'll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it's honest, respectful and doesn't dredge up too much of their family troubles."