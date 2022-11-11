Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe
The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).
The leaders of the family are not the only members of the family who have been dealing with struggles. Their son, Kyle Chrisley, has been dealing with addiction and mental health concerns. On the family's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," the family had an open conversation about Kyle's health (via Good Morning America).
"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life," Kyle shared. He added that new medication and support from his family helped him get back on track.
During that podcast episode, he shared that his parents had custody of his daughter, Chloe. This year, he made a special post in honor of her birthday.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Kyle Chrisley's post to celebrate his daughter's birthday is heart wrenching
Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd and Julie Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best," has struggled with mental health and addiction. In 2019, he made a heartbreaking Facebook post where he shared that he did not have custody of his daughter, Chloe.
"I haven't been the best dad to Chloe, I've had a problem with drugs, I've acted completely ridiculous and through all that, they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were 'I love you always, and you are forgiven' and just like that, I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness," Kyle wrote.
Now, he has taken to Instagram to post a sweet message to his daughter, Chloe, who is still under the care of his parents.
"Happy Birthday Chloe! I can't believe how fast these 10 years have flown. You're turning into such an amazing little lady and you're so beautiful," he wrote. "Gosh how I wish things were different. I would give you the world if I could. I hope you've had a great day today and I love you so much, always!"
Fans gave him encouragement in the comments, with one user writing, "You gave her the best thing you could ever give her Kyle and that's stability. The stability of your parents. I commend you for that!!"