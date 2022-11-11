Kyle Chrisley Posts A Heartbreaking Birthday Message To Daughter Chloe

The Chrisley family, known best as the stars of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," have been put to the test in the last few years. Todd and Julie Chrisley, the patriarch and matriarch of the family, have been dealing with a slew of legal problems following their conviction for federal fraud charges. They are currently awaiting sentencing (via People).

The leaders of the family are not the only members of the family who have been dealing with struggles. Their son, Kyle Chrisley, has been dealing with addiction and mental health concerns. On the family's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," the family had an open conversation about Kyle's health (via Good Morning America).

"I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it, and I tried to take my own life," Kyle shared. He added that new medication and support from his family helped him get back on track.

During that podcast episode, he shared that his parents had custody of his daughter, Chloe. This year, he made a special post in honor of her birthday.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.