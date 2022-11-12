How Elizabeth Debicki Channeled Princess Diana At The Crown Premiere
On November 8, 2022, the cast of "The Crown" walked the red carpet in London for the premiere of its fifth season (via Town & Country). While the excitement was palpable to see the new ensemble, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, and Lesley Manville, all eyes were on Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who portrayed Princess Diana.
"It's very, very exciting. I'm genuinely so happy to be here," Debicki told entertainment outlet HeyUGuys (via YouTube). The actress looked stylish, wearing a black silk dress from the Dior Haute Couture spring/summer 2022 collection (via Page Six Style). And as if by magic, it was announced that Debicki had become an ambassador for Dior Joaillerie and the face of Rose Dior while on the red carpet, per Harper's Bazaar. Described by the brand as a "sophisticated ambassador and a symbol of the House's timeless elegance," Debicki's role as ambassador for the luxury fashion house solidified her connection to Diana even more as she channeled the late princess at "The Crown" premiere in more ways than one.
Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana shared a common love for this fashion house
As noted by Page Six Style, Elizabeth Debicki's Dior dress is similar to the baby blue gown Princess Diana wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987, designed by Catherine Walker. Both dresses are low-cut with a similar neckline and feature a scarf wrapped around the neck as a choker. However, unlike Diana's dress, Dibicki's scarf was attached to the dress in a "racer-back style" that doubled as a train. In addition, the actress paired the black silk dress, which took 300 hours to make, according to British Vogue, with a Rose Dior Couture pink and gold diamond earring in one ear, and a Dior Bois de Rose ear cuff in the other. She finished the outfit by wearing several Bois de Rose rings and bracelets.
In addition to being similar in design to Diana's 1987 Cannes dress, Debicki's Dior gown looks similar to the late Princess' "revenge dress" by Christina Stambolian (via The New York Times).
Debicki is the proud owner of a Lady Dior bag, named after Diana
Not only is Elizabeth Dibicki now an ambassador for Dior, but she's also a big fan of the brand. She proudly owns a Lady Dior bag, which she previously shared the contents of for Harper's Bazaar (via YouTube). This bag is of great importance for the fashion house, as it was named after Princess Diana herself.
Originally named the Chouchou, the First Lady of France gifted the bag to Diana in September 1995 before it was released to the public (via British Vogue). The royal was then spotted holding it during an official visit to Argentina, and the name was subsequently changed to Lady Dior in 1996. "I loved Diana's sense of freedom in fashion, using clothing as a kind of empowerment; as a way to feel confident and ready to face any situation," Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior, told British Vogue. "This is also true of Dior, a brand that today offers every woman the possibility of wearing clothes to consciously decide who she wants to be."
Diana was never seen without her Lady Dior bag and even asked for one to be made in navy blue to match her strikingly blue eyes (via Dior).