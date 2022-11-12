How Elizabeth Debicki Channeled Princess Diana At The Crown Premiere

On November 8, 2022, the cast of "The Crown" walked the red carpet in London for the premiere of its fifth season (via Town & Country). While the excitement was palpable to see the new ensemble, including Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, and Lesley Manville, all eyes were on Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki who portrayed Princess Diana.

"It's very, very exciting. I'm genuinely so happy to be here," Debicki told entertainment outlet HeyUGuys (via YouTube). The actress looked stylish, wearing a black silk dress from the Dior Haute Couture spring/summer 2022 collection (via Page Six Style). And as if by magic, it was announced that Debicki had become an ambassador for Dior Joaillerie and the face of Rose Dior while on the red carpet, per Harper's Bazaar. Described by the brand as a "sophisticated ambassador and a symbol of the House's timeless elegance," Debicki's role as ambassador for the luxury fashion house solidified her connection to Diana even more as she channeled the late princess at "The Crown" premiere in more ways than one.