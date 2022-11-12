Royal Expert Says Meghan Markle's Hopes For A Political Future Are Over

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, there was speculation that Meghan was interested in a career in public office (via The Mirror). Many believed Meghan Markle was aiming for a future in politics after the Sussexes added Miranda Barbot to their public relations team. Barbot previously worked under former President Barack Obama and assisted in his successful reelection campaign in 2012.

Sources have also spoken out about Meghan's political aspirations. An unnamed UK politician claimed that the duchess had started networking in the U.S. with Democratic politicians while also "building a campaign and fundraising teams" for a potential future Presidency bid (via Daily Mail). And speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, a friend of the duchess revealed Meghan "would seriously consider running for president," adding that "one of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics."

Meghan's friend and biographer, Omid Scobie, who co-wrote "Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," also added fuel to the fire, revealing that the duchess "has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency" (via Page Six). "Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president," Scobie commented.

However, one expert isn't so sure Meghan should start coming up with campaign slogans just yet.