Kensington Palace Is Now Keeping Kate Middleton's Fashion Choices Under Lock And Key

There's no denying that Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has transformed into a fashion icon since marrying Prince William, Prince of Wales. In fact, research by the Fashion Retail Academy, according to Tatler, found that 47.8% of people surveyed voted Kate as the royal family's number one fashion icon.

Before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Kate took some fashion cues for Her Majesty by adding bright colors to her wardrobe. The queen is known for her colorful ensembles (via Town & Country). Her daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, even revealed in the documentary, "Our Queen at 90," (via People), "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the queen.'"

Kate has also developed a style all her own. From Kate Middleton's best evening gowns to the Princess of Wale's designer jeans, many of the outfits she wears to royal events sell out within hours of the princess wearing them, which has been dubbed the "Kate Effect" in the fashion industry (via Hello!). "There is no question that Kate choosing to wear Reiss has impacted our brand," David Reiss told Marie Claire. "The surge in web traffic following the release of these images [of Kate wearing the brand's Shola dress in 2011] caused our website to crash. The dress promptly sold out online when service was resumed."

However, now sources have revealed that Kensington Palace is no longer sharing details about Kate's wardrobe with the press.