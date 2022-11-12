How 'Period Pills' Could Reduce The Stigma Surrounding Abortion

Back in 2007, Showtime's groundbreaking drama "The L Word" portrayed two things that were rarely shown on television: a Black woman being tricked into going to a crisis pregnancy center — and then in Season 4, Episode 2, women talking openly and honestly about their abortion experiences in public. There have been multiple powerful scenes on network television since "The L Word" aired Kit's experience, but when it comes to talking about abortion, there remains a heavy stigma.

Long before Pam Grier's Kit had her off-screen abortion was Bea Arthur's character on "Maude." In 1972 Maude was the first main character on primetime television to have an off-screen abortion, per KQED. But until recently, not many television shows or movies have followed in their footsteps—not without network pushback and content warnings before episodes (via Refinery 29). Shonda Rhimes told Vulture in 2011 that she had originally wanted Cristina Yang's Season 8 abortion to happen much earlier in "Grey's Anatomy," but got pushback from ABC's Broadcast Standard and Practices. She told The Hollywood Reporter the same thing happened with Olivia Pope's abortion in Season 5, Episode 9 of ABC's "Scandal."

But our reality is working to join Rhimes' fictional worlds where abortion is an undramatic, unstigmatized choice for pregnant people. One review of studies found that the majority of people who have had or provided abortions "experience fear of social judgment, self-judgment, and a need for secrecy." But according to Scientific American, a pre-Roe method may help change the conversation.