Inside The Secret Network Of Activists Bringing Abortion Pills Into The US

If you're familiar with 1987 classic "Dirty Dancing," you've probably got caught up in that grand finale where — spoiler alert — Johnny and Baby finally nail their big lift. But Baby wouldn't have even had to get (literally) swept up by Johnny if Penny, his original dance partner, had been able to get a legal abortion. As actor Jennifer Grey reasoned, "Dirty Dancing" is a feminist movie because of how frankly it deals with the controversial topic.

The movie continues to send a powerful pro-abortion message as it follows Baby not only going to her dad for money to help Penny but also when Penny's illegal abortion leaves her requiring urgent medical care. For many people, especially now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Penny's story may be their future reality. After all, studies have shown that banning abortion doesn't stop it from happening — it simply prohibits safe abortions.

Volunteer groups across the United States and Mexico have been working together to provide pregnant people with access to safe abortions for years. Pills are handed off at parks, or shipped discreetly through the mail, allowing pregnancies to end privately rather than in a stranger's apartment (via WGBH).

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, pregnancies under 10 weeks can be terminated using a two-step pill system consisting of mifepristone and misoprostol. However, despite being safer, there are still risks associated with it.