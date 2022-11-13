Patti Murin Plays A Pop Star In In Merry Measure, But Can She Really Sing?

Hallmark is officially in the holiday spirit as they continue airing new films for the 2022 season — a time when many fans curl up with some popcorn, hot chocolate, and tune in to watch sappy romcoms, which is something that is actually beneficial for your mental health. The channel's newest addition to the holiday lineup is "In Merry Measure." According to Hallmark, the movie follows the story of pop star Darcy as she goes back to her hometown during the holidays. She ends up joining forces with her old high school rival to coach the choir.

You might wonder who portrays Darcy in the film — none other than "Chicago Med" and "Royal Pains" actress Patti Murin. But "In Merry Measure" isn't the first Hallmark movie that Murin has starred in. Fans will also recognize her from "Holiday for Heroes," "Love on Iceland," and "To Catch a Spy," (via IMDb). The actress plays a singer in her most recent starring role, however, can she actually sing in real life?