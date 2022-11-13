Prince Harry Pens A Heart-Tugging Note To Grieving Children Of Military Families
Remembrance Sunday is a time to commemorate the lives of those who died in the line of duty fighting for the British army (via Britannica). The tradition started after the end of the first World War and is now observed by all countries across the Commonwealth. Remembrance Sunday is also known as Poppy Day after red poppies filled the former battlefields in Belgium and France. An important moment on this day happens at 11 a.m. when everyone across Britain takes two minutes of silence to pay homage to the lost lives.
King Charles III led the commemoration events for the first time, along with queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William. According to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, this year's Remembrance Sunday also paid tribute to those fighting on the frontlines for Ukraine. "All of us will also be thinking of those brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their very own survival to defend freedom and democracy for all, just as the U.K. and Commonwealth soldiers did in both world wars," Wallace said per NBC News. While Prince Harry didn't join his family for this special date, he commemorated the event in his own way.
Prince Harry has some advice on how to deal with the loss of a loved one
In commemoration of Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wrote an emotional letter dedicated to the children who lost their parents to war. "While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on," the prince wrote in the letter published by Scotty's Little Soldiers.
Prince Harry tapped into his feelings about the premature death of his mother, Princess Diana, to give some heartwarming advice to the children. "I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone," he revealed. "One of the ways I've learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn't be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey." Perhaps the Duke of Sussex will share more about the way he's coped with grief, as it's been revealed Prince Harry's new memoir will detail the aftermath of Princess Diana's death (via Prince Harry Memoir).