Prince Harry Pens A Heart-Tugging Note To Grieving Children Of Military Families

Remembrance Sunday is a time to commemorate the lives of those who died in the line of duty fighting for the British army (via Britannica). The tradition started after the end of the first World War and is now observed by all countries across the Commonwealth. Remembrance Sunday is also known as Poppy Day after red poppies filled the former battlefields in Belgium and France. An important moment on this day happens at 11 a.m. when everyone across Britain takes two minutes of silence to pay homage to the lost lives.

King Charles III led the commemoration events for the first time, along with queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince William. According to Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, this year's Remembrance Sunday also paid tribute to those fighting on the frontlines for Ukraine. "All of us will also be thinking of those brave Ukrainians who are fighting for their very own survival to defend freedom and democracy for all, just as the U.K. and Commonwealth soldiers did in both world wars," Wallace said per NBC News. While Prince Harry didn't join his family for this special date, he commemorated the event in his own way.