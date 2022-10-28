How Prince Harry's New Memoir Will Detail The Aftermath Of Princess Diana's Death

Royal insiders are "flabbergasted" at the name of Prince Harry's book, which was revealed yesterday alongside the cover art on Instagram. "Spare," which publisher Penguin Random House described as a "remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story," will finally be released, after several delays, on January 10, 2023, and suffice to say anticipation is high.

The Mirror reports, "Royal sources have said it demonstrates 'yet another confrontational attack on the family after claiming a desire for privacy,'" per royal editor Russell Myers. He warned that "palace lawyers will be on standby in the new year, waiting to see what is in the book," which reportedly includes a "takedown" of Harry's estranged mother-in-law, in particular.

According to The Sun, sources close to King Charles revealed he's worried about what the Duke of Sussex might share in the tome since it's being billed as Harry's story in his own words. To that end, Harry spent plenty of time researching Princess Diana's death because, as reports now confirm, he'll be dealing with the aftermath of it in more detail than ever before.