Your Smartphone Could Be A Haven For Hidden Allergens

In 2017, Time reported that mobile phones carry 10 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat. "Because people are always carrying their cell phones, even in situations where they would normally wash their hands before doing anything, cell phones do tend to get pretty gross," said epidemiologist Emily Martin. What's more, these gadgets may harbor antibiotic-resistant bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other germs, according to a recent study featured in Scientific Reports.

As the researchers note, most people touch their phones about 2,000 times a day. Some also touch their faces or eat afterward, which can lead to bacterial infections. The above study, which was conducted on 26 mobile phones, found they were all contaminated with pathogens. Together, these devices carried over 11,000 microorganisms, including 5,714 bacteria, 228 viruses, and nearly 2,100 genes associated with viral infections and antibiotic resistance.

Perhaps not surprisingly, our go-to gadgets could also be a haven for hidden allergens, says the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). As it turns out, these gadgets can harbor chemicals and other potentially toxic compounds linked to allergic reactions, asthma, and respiratory problems.