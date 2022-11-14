Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy

The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.

The Trump family was the picture of harmony, with Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, cheerfully posing for pictures that included her stepmother, Melania Trump. Stepsister Ivanka Trump was part of the wedding party, and her stepbrothers Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron Trump were all there to celebrate, as were all the assorted nieces and nephews. Some pundits worried that the former president might steal focus away from his daughter by announcing his run for re-election, but it seems that he is keeping to his word of waiting until November 15, NBC News reports.

Photos of the over-the-top event are already making the rounds. The U.S. Sun shared pictures of the decorations, the entertainment, and the happy couple taking a turn on the dance floor. But one shot, in particular, is generating a lot of buzz online.