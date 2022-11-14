Hilary Farr Has Some Thoughts On The Fictional Home Renovation In Designing Christmas - Exclusive

Screenwriters know that when writing about a specialized profession, it's critical to get the terminology and technical details of the profession right. That's why medical dramas routinely hire physicians and/or nurses to both help writers develop realistic scripts and help actors portray medical procedures accurately (per Script).

For the same reason, the producers behind HGTV's first scripted Christmas movie, "Designing Christmas," brought on superstar designer and "Love It or List It" co-host Hilary Farr as not only a lead actor in the production but also a script consultant. Farr is an apt choice for the job: "Designing Christmas" is a Christmas romance that takes place on the set of a fictional home renovation show, and a major subplot is the time-sensitive renovation of a dilapidated Victorian home. Thus, producers relied on Farr to help them portray both the design profession and the technical details of producing a renovation show accurately.

Surprisingly, though, one thing they didn't ask for was her input on the fictional renovation itself — and, of course, she has some thoughts about that. In an exclusive interview with The List, Hilary Farr chatted about the design choices on the "Designing Christmas" set.