What Ivanka Trump Did To A Tiffany Trump Wedding Pic Has Twitter In Stitches

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Mara Maples, got married over the weekend (via People). She and her new husband, Michael Boulos, tied the knot after a 2-year engagement.

The wedding took place at none other than the Trump family's infamous Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The event unfolded just after Hurricane Nicole's venture through the state.

Tiffany's union went down just a few days before many expected Trump to announce his run for the White House in 2024. However, when asked about the potential run, Maples told People, "We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics."

While the family gathered to celebrate the ceremony, there seemed to be some divide within (per CNN). A lot of controversies were sparked online when the family posted various photos from the event on social media. One post by Ivanka Trump has Twitter talking.