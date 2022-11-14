Warning Signs To Watch For In Your Child During An Alarming Rise In Suicidal ER Visits

There is a huge mental health crisis among today's children and teens that is increasing at alarming rates. In fact, mental illness among young people is at an all-time high (via American Psychological Association).

Surprisingly, the rates have been steadily increasing even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. A study in the journal Pediatrics followed children ages 5-19 in Illinois hospitals between January 2016 and June 2021 (per CNN). It found that 81,051 children were treated for suicidal ideation and kids' emergency visits for suicidal thoughts increased 59% from 2016-17 to 2019-21.

"We saw more kids than we typically do that we . . . wouldn't necessarily have thought would have problems about suicidal ideation. We saw 5-year-olds," said Dr. Audrey Brewer, an attending pediatric physician and study co-author. "To see them presenting to emergency departments for mental health or for suicide-ideation-related visits is very concerning."

With suicidal thoughts on such a shocking rise, there are some warning signs that parents should look out for.